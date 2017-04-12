Flirty Jennifer Garner’s All Giggles In The Arms Of Her Hunky Bodyguard!

Revenge is sweet — especially when it comes to romance!

Jennifer Garner has grown close to a hunk-for-hire after Radar exclusively revealed

slimeball ex-husband Ben Affleck has crawled back to the nanny he previously had an affair with!

What’s more, the mystery man is the spitting image of the troubled actor!

“As far as Jen is concerned, there’s nothing wrong with having a little eye candy in her life.

Especially given that she suffered the humiliation of Ben cheating with the nanny.

Now she can get the ultimate revenge by being seen on the arm of her hot bodyguard!”

“She can’t help but feel butterflies when he’s around. She can’t deny he’s very good-looking,” tattled a mole.

“It’s gotten to the point where they hang out even when he’s off the clock,” a spy revealed.

“He goes above the call of duty and actually has conversations with her. He often has her in fits of giggles.

“She hasn’t felt this light in years — since her problems with Ben began!”