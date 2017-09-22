Ben Who? Jen Garner Leans On Matthew Broderick Amid Divorce Drama!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jennifer Garner has developed an intense bond with Sarah Jessica Parker’s hubby Michael Broderick!

According to an insider, the pair first bonded while prepping for their upcoming animated movie, Amusement Park.

“Jen’s in a weird place now, and Matthew’s among those helping to cheer her up,” an insider explained to Radar.

“He’s been a real rock and told her to focus on the glass half full scenario versus what she’s lost.”

As Radar reported, Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, recently went public with his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

“Jen’s still reeling over Ben’s new romance,” revealed the insider, “and she’s having a hard time with how smug he’s being about it.”

Luckily, Garner, 45, can now rely on her newfound friend to pick her up and dust her off.

“Jen’s always needed reassurance, and Matthew’s provided that in spades,” said the insider.

“He’s reminded her she’s a beautiful, talented woman with Hollywood at her feet.”

So what does 55-year-old Broderick’s wife feel about her husband’s friendship with Garner?

That, said the insider, still remains to be determined.

“What SJP makes of their blooming friendship is anyone’s guess, but Matthew insists it’s perfectly platonic and has very much enjoyed bonding with Jen.”

