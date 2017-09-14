’She Does Nothing But Lie!’ Jenelle Evans’ Mom Slams Her As ‘Selfish’

Barbara Evans has had enough of her daughter!

Jenelle Evans’ outspoken mother unleashed an explosive rant to RadarOnline.com about their broken relationship, and admitted that she is “sick of her lies!”

“She’s self-centered and selfish, and so is he,” Barbara slammed her 25-year-old daughter and her fiancé, David Eason.

As Radar first reported, the mother of Jenelle’s second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, filed court documents last week in an attempt to take custody away of the Teen Mom 2 star’s younger son Kaiser, 3.

“Doris [Davidson] is not dropping this,” Barbara insisted to Radar. “She told me, ‘I’m sick and tired of this. I’m not going to tolerate this. No one is going to abuse my grandchild,’ and I told her, ‘I’m right with you, he’s mine too.’”

Davidson has not responded to Radar’s calls for comment on the allegations in her court papers, which also included claims David beat Kaiser, and the couple locked her kids outside in the heat for hours.

Barbara said she became enraged when Jenelle publicly blamed her for the child abuse accusations, as well as the claims that she tested positive for marijuana while pregnant with newborn daughter Ensley.

“She’s always saying everything is my fault,” she fumed. “They never believe her. It always bounces back on her. It is always about her.”

The MTV star’s 64-year-old mother, who has full custody of her oldest child, Jace, 7, told Radar that her daughter wasn’t telling the truth about the situation.

“Jenelle does nothing but lie. Everything that you read about her is all lies. I’m sick of her lies. I’m sick of her accusations,” Barbara told Radar. “She’s so mean. She infuriates me.”

Jenelle and Doris are scheduled to appear in court on October 2. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

