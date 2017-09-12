Jenelle Evans’ Mom BANS Her From Seeing Son After Failed Drug Test Scandal

Jenelle Evans’ own mother says she banned the reality star from seeing her oldest son Jace after she tested positive for marijuana while she was pregnant with her newborn daughter, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Barbara Evans opened up about the explosive court documents exclusively published by Radar, in which baby daddy Nathan Griffith’s mother asked a judge for emergency custody of Jenelle’s second son Kaiser after the reality star was investigated by the Department of Social Services for having drugs in her system when she gave birth and passing it along to newborn Ensley Eason.

“That’s a fact,” Barbara told Radar about the bombshell investigation Doris Davidson revealed in her filing. “I have Jace, so when something like that happens, they contact me.”

She told Radar that she used that investigation against Jenelle to keep Jace, 7, away from her.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“That’s the reason we were going to court. I can’t send him over there when that’s happened [Ensley testing positive for drugs]. I don’t want to put him in that atmosphere,” she said about her grandchild Jace, of whom she has full custody.

“I knew all along [about Ensley] and never exposed it until the day of court in May,” Barbara told Radar. “And the baby was born in January. All that time I never opened my mouth.”

Barbara also told Radar that the Teen Mom 2 cameras were rolling after court when she discussed the drug investigation.

“I’m very curious if MTV will air the footage of me from the day I went to court with Jenelle,” she said. “After court I was talking to one of her girlfriends, Jamie, asking her ‘what do you think about this decision.’ I told her, ‘You just don’t know all that’s going on.’ I said, ‘If you people only knew this true story. This is not about me or her, this is about Jace’s life.’ They filmed that.”

“I said it [Ensley testing positive for drugs]. Everybody thinks that I held Jace back, I told the girl. That’s the reason why. She said ‘I didn’t know that.’ Well, nobody knew it. I was contacted about the investigation and told about it in court.”

Barbara told Radar that she had been cut off from her two younger grandchildren by Jenelle.

PHOTOS: It’s Over! Jenelle Evans Breaks Up With Fiancé Nathan Griffith — For Good!

“She won’t let me see Kaiser or Ensley. I can’t see either one of them. She did that a long time ago. Same situation. She won’t let me see them. Then she says to me ‘You don’t want to see your grandkids,’ but I told her ‘Last week you told me you would have me arrested if you came on your property.’”

Barbara also dropped another shocking allegation — that Jenelle smoked marijuana while pregnant with Jace as well.

“You should not be smoking weed when you’re pregnant. She was friggin’ stoned the whole time [she was pregnant with Jace.] I don’t care what it is. It is illegal. She is irresponsible,” she fumed.

Barbara told Radar that she supports Doris’ bid for custody of Kaiser.

PHOTOS: Beautiful Bride At Last! Jenelle Evans Tries On Wedding Dresses & Reveals The Date of Her Big Day — PLUS Why She & Nathan Griffith Are Back On

Jenelle released a statement about Doris’ shocking claims.

“I can tell you that they are allegations, mostly driven by my mom. Our lawyers are working out a new agreement. Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them. Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan both,” the MTV star said.

Barbara told Radar that she was fearful for the toddler in Jenelle’s custody.

“I’ve been worried about Kaiser for a long time. We think it’s because he looks like Nathan, therefore David gets more angry with him because of that fact.”

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.