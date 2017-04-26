Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Wants Her Back – Will She Dump Fiancé David?

Jenelle Evans has moved on from her ex-husband Courtland Rogers with fiancé David Eason – but he’s not ready to let her go. In his first interview since being released from prison, Rogers exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he wants another chance with the Teen Mom 2 star.

“When we tried it out, we were both high,” Rogers, 31, told Radar of Evans, who he was married to from 2012 to 2014. “If I loved her that much on drugs, I could only imagine how it would be if we were sober.”

As Radar readers know, the exes were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute.

Although Rogers has wanted to reach out to Evans since his release, he has chosen not to.

“I see her living her life with David and she looks happy,” the father-of-one said. “At the end of the day, that’s all I ever wanted for her.”

Rogers admits he was surprised to learn that Evans was in a relationship with Eason, as they were cellmates for two months.

“I talked to him every day,” he said. “He knew we were married. I would always talk about her. He would sit there and listen and give me feedback. He was cool. When I heard she was with him, I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is crazy.’ I don’t know how that worked.”

Despite the betrayal, Rogers admits he was happy to learn of their engagement.

“I wasn’t upset, but it caught me off guard,” he said. “I couldn’t’ believe it. With her having a baby, it blew my mind. At the end of the day I’m happy for her.”

Rogers says being sober since September 11, 2015 is the reason he doesn’t hold any resentment towards his ex.

“Being sober, the real Courtland wants Jenelle to be happy,” he admitted. “She deserves that in life.”

Rogers was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of heroin and for being a habitual felon. He was released from jail on March 18, 2017.

