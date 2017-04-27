Hidden Agenda? Inside Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Hubby Courtland’s Secret Meeting With Her Mom

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband met with her estranged mother Barbara soon after his release from prison, but what was Courtland Rogers discussing with his former mother-in-law? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Courtland goes inside their shocking meeting.

“My niece goes to the same school as Jace and they’re in the same class,” Courtland, 31, told Radar. “I was picking her up from school and Barbara had her window down and asked how I was doing.”

While fans speculated he could be helping Barbara in her custody battle with Jenelle over Jace, Courtland confirmed they did not discuss Jenelle during their five-minute conversation.

“It was a good conversation,” he said. “God put her there at that specific time. There was no hidden agenda.”

While Courtland, who never appeared on an episode of Teen Mom 2, admits his relationship with Barbara wasn’t always positive because of his tumultuous marriage to Jenelle, the two continue to have a good relationship.

“She was very respectful through the whole thing,” he said of Barbara. “At the end of the day, I had respect for her and she had respect for me.”

While Courtland caught up with Barbara, he admitted he will not reach out to Jenelle, who is now engaged to David Eason, despite wanting to give their relationship another chance.

“When we tried it out, we were both high,” Courtland previously told Radar of his ex-wife, who he was married to from 2012 to 2014. “If I loved her that much on drugs, I could only imagine how it would be if we were sober.

He added, “I see her living her life with David and she looks happy. At the end of the day, that’s all I ever wanted for her.”

As Radar readers know, the exes were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute.

Rogers was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of heroin and for being a habitual felon. He was released on March 18, 2017 and has been sober since September 11, 2015.

