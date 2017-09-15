Jenelle Slams Nathan’s Mom: Claims Kaiser Had ‘Bruising On His Buttocks’ After Visit

Jenelle Evans hit back at Nathan Griffith’s mom’s emergency request for custody of her son Kaiser in court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, but she never addressed Doris Davidson’s allegations that she tested positive for marijuana when pregnant.

Evans filed her legal response on September 11, 2017, claiming that she should retain full custody of Kaiser and that Davidson should no longer be the supervisor when Griffith had visitation with his son.

READ THE SHOCKING NEW COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

The Teen Mom 2 star dropped the bombshell that Kaiser had been abused while in Davidson and Griffith’s care and accused the mother-son duo of being disrespectful in their interactions with her.

“The minor child has returned from his visitation with Defendant with severe bruising on his buttocks,” Evans claimed in the court documents obtained by Radar. “Plaintiff attempted to address this concern with Defendant and Doris Davidson and both the Defendant and Doris Davidson became hostile, threatening, and rude toward Plaintiff and would not maintain a respectful or business-like tone with Plaintiff.”

Davidson described the incident in her emergency custody filing writing:

“On Tuesday, August 1, 2017 Plaintiff texted the Intervenor making accusations that the minor child had marks on his butt and claiming Defendant had hit him. The proposed Intervenor explained that this was not possible because she was present at all times, and she took photographs of the minor child before and after he left, due to plaintiffs previous accusations.”

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

In her original filing, Davidson noted that Evans was investigated by the Department of Social Services when baby Ensley was born after they both tested positive for marijuana. Evans’ documents made no mention of Davidson’s claim and did not address her request for a hair drug test to be administered.

Instead, Evans argued that Kaiser was not with Griffith during his supervised visitation, and pointed out his legal troubles. “Defendant has pending felony charges resulting from allegations of domestic violence,” her court documents claimed.

“Defendant is often unable to care for the minor child during his designated visitation. Defendant does not contact Plaintiff first before arranging alternative childcare instead Defendant allows Doris Davidson to spend a significant portion of Defendants designated visitation time (including overnight) with the minor child outside the presence of Defendant.”

PHOTOS: It’s Over! Jenelle Evans Breaks Up With Fiancé Nathan Griffith — For Good!

Evans also claimed that Griffith was in violation of their custody order, where each party was ordered to treat the other respectfully.

“Defendant has not maintained a business-like, respective tone in his communication with Plaintiff. Defendant’s communication with Plaintiff consists of name calling, threats, and demeaning accusations.”

She wrote: “Both Defendant and Doris Davidson have intentionally bad-mouthed Plaintiff in the presences of the minor child and publicly through social media accounts.”

The MTV star noted in the court documents that she did not have visitation the weekend of her wedding and Griffith was refusing to allow Kaiser to attend.

PHOTOS: It’s Over … Again! Jenelle Evans & Nathan Griffith Break Up Amid Cheating Rumors — He Reveals The Truth

“Defendant refuses to co-parent with Plaintiff or agree to any changes in the visitation schedule, specifically Defendant refuses to switch visitation weekends with Plaintiff to allow the minor child to attend Plaintiff’s upcoming wedding.

Evans asked the judge to modify the custody arrangement, removing Davidson and the supervisor for Griffith when he had custody of Kaiser and changing the venue from New Hanover County Court, where she noted none of the parties lived, to Columbus County, North Carolina.

The judge set a court date of October 2, 2017 for the custody hearing. Stay with Radar for more on the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.