She Didn’t Quit! Jedediah Bila FIRED From ‘The View’ — Find Out Why

Jedediah Bila shocked fans Monday morning by abruptly announcing she’s leaving The View to work on her upcoming book just days into the new season. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the conservative cohost was actually canned, and did not leave on her own terms!

“She found out [she was fired] on Saturday morning,” a source told Radar. “She just signed her contract for the entire season, so she will have to be bought out.”

According to the insider, “s**t hit the fan” last week when Bila, 38, irked her costars by claiming Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote in last year’s presidential election due to “lies.” (“Don’t bring up the lying,” Whoopi Goldberg snapped on camera.)

“Jed says she was hired to be a conservative voice on the panel, but whenever she speaks up, the execs go crazy,” a friend explained. “Look what happened to Elisabeth [Hasselbeck]!”

“It’s a liberal show, and the conservative always needs to back down if she wants to keep her job!”

As Radar previously reported, Bila clashed with Goldberg from her start on the show last year.

“It seems like Whoopi hates her,” a source told Radar. “She didn’t want another conservative on the show.”

According to a View insider, staff found out about the departure this morning in an email.

“As some of you heard this morning at our meeting, we have some bittersweet news to share. Jed is leaving our show, and today is her last day. She has new opportunities on the horizon, including her new book,” producers wrote in a memo.

“She’s been a spirited voice at the table over the past year, asking smart questions and challenging us all to think. We want to thank Jed very much for all of her contributions and wish her great success with the next step in her career.”

