Family Civil Liberties Union Slams Jay-Z Over Treatment Of His Alleged Love Child

Jay-Z‘s ongoing paternity battle against his alleged love child, 23-year-old Rymir Sattherthwaite, has caught the attention of some powerful organizations!

As the decade-long case wends its way through the court system, the Family Civil Liberties Union — just one of the several national groups that is championing for Satterthwaite — released a shocking exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, slamming the rapper and his superstar wife, Beyonce!

“It very good to hear that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins made it home safely and that the new parents are able to spend the entire summer recuperating with their new family,” FCLU spokesperson Dr. Sharon McClain said.

“However, there is still a person suffering emotionally by their actions of non-cooperation which affects other families at large. Just imagine, a young boy like Jay-Z growing without his father, and the effects it can have on the community and one’s self-image.”

“We at FCLU are baffled by how the two of them can carry out their lives while neglecting his alleged son,” McClain added in the statement. “They are supposed to be role models in our community.”

“FCLU prides itself in empowering families to be a strong unit and our community. So, we won’t tolerate actions that undermine one’s legal rights to the truth.”

“We will continue to help Rymir and young men like him who may have had unjust and unwarranted actions towards them by our legal system and we will not stop until justice is served.”

As Radar previously reported, after years of back-and-forth fighting with both New Jersey and Pennsylvania courts, Rymir — whose mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, had a steamy love affair with Jay-Z prior to his rise to fame — was finally granted a trial date that could seal the deal once and for all and give him what he has been seeking!

“It is expected that the case will be ready for trial [on Dec. 3, 2018] and counsel should anticipate trial to begin expeditiously thereafter,” the case management order states.

