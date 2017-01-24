Nude Photo Scandal! Javi Makes Bombshell Confession About Leaked Naked Pic

Single and ready to strip? Javi Marroquin is the latest Teen Mom star involved in a nude photo scandal after an image that appears to be Kailyn Lowry‘s husband went viral. Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if it’s his junk that has been making headlines!

In the naked photo, a man is spotted on a bed with his penis and legs showing.

Fans were quick to notice a striped blue shirt in the background, which appears to be the same one Marroquin has worn in the past. They also noted white ankle socks that Marroquin has been spotted wearing before.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“No it’s not me,” Marroquin told Radar. “Someone reserved image searched it and it’s not me. It’s not me so I’m not worried about it.”

He added that images of him wearing the same socks were from “two years ago.”

Although the photo seems to have taken place during his deployment while he was still married to Lowry, a source close to the mother-of-two claims she “doesn’t care” if it is Marroquin.

“She saw it in passing when someone sent it to her and she didn’t examine it to find out,” the insider said of the image. “She just doesn’t care enough if it is or isn’t him.”

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

Marroquin also shut down rumors that the image is him over social media.

“I’m gonna set something straight for you weirdos who think the picture is me,” he tweeted. “1. That guy in the pic is white. 2. I never wear ankle socks.”

Marroquin even blasted his ex-wife by tweeting, “I’m mad Kail just sent me a screenshot of her friends starting s**t of me wearing ankle socks like two years ago. Stop.”

The Dirty was the first to report on the nude photo scandal.

Do you think the man in the photo is Marroquin? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.