Jane Fonda & Richard Perry Split After 8 Years

Jane Fonda and her music mogul boyfriend have broken up after dating for eight years but was Robert Redford to blame?

Richard Perry confirmed the news that he and the 79-year-old actress had called it quits.

“That’s true,” he told Page Six.

Fonda’s feelings for her hunky Barefoot in the Park co-star Redford may have been the catalyst in her breakup with Perry.

“Though she loves Richard, she also still is very much in love with Redford,” a friend of Fonda’s recently said.

The Oscar winning workout queen and Perry just listed their Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $12.99 million and he said that he is planing to move into another home.

He insisted the pair had no hard feelings, saying: “we are still very close.”

Fonda was married three times, to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner. She has three children. Perry produced music for Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Carly Simon and Diana Ross.

