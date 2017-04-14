Sick Jane Fonda’s Mental Meltdown!

AGING Jane Fonda is in declining health and suffering a mental meltdown, says a concerned friend of the 79-year-old actress and activist.

Sources claim the star’s weakened condition — not strep throat — is the real reason she bailed on her scheduled Screen Actors Guild Awards appearance to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to close pal Lily Tomlin.

Her abrupt no-show forced country great Dolly Parton — Lily and Jane’s 9 to 5 co-star — to deliver the honor alone.

Sources say Dolly “seemed miffed” at the Jan. 29 event, saying of her friend, “She must be really sick, because we’ve been talking to each other for weeks about getting to do this.”

The shocking cancellation came a few weeks after Radar reported Jane had kicked boyfriend Richard Perry to the curb — as the music producer, 74, fights for his life against Parkinson’s disease!

“Jane is in bad shape, emotionally and physically,” says an insider.

“Richard grounded her and kept Jane from overindulging in her workaholic ways. Without Richard, Jane isn’t taking care of herself.”

However, worries about Jane’s emotional state are not new.

The Hollywood legend, who won Oscars for Klute and Coming Home, admitted she breaks down in tears about how little time she has left, and she’s long struggled with dark thoughts about her mother, Frances Ford Seymour, who committed suicide by slitting her throat with a razor in a mental hospital when Jane was 12.

“Jane is cracking up and coming apart at the seams,” says the source.

