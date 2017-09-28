Jane Fonda Fires Back After Awkward Megyn Kelly Show Appearance

Following her awkward appearance on Megyn Kelly’s failing Today Show, Jane Fonda has spoken out about her reaction to the host’s bizarre question.

After ET’s Sangita Patel asked Fonda if she was shocked by Kelly’s inquiry, the actress admitted: “A little bit. Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

As Radar readers know, during Fonda’s appearance on Kelly’s new show, the TV journalist asked the legendary beauty about her plastic surgery history.

“You, you’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength,” Kelly, 46, said. “You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” replied an enraged Fonda. “Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Redford, 81, who also sat down with ET claimed he “wasn’t paying a lot of attention” during the show, yet he understands why Fonda, 79, didn’t want to talk about her plastic surgery.

“It didn’t involve me. Of course, I haven’t had [plastic surgery],” said the actor. “I think Jane didn’t want to go there. I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance.”

This is not the first time Kelly has offended an A-lister on her new stage. During her show debut earlier this week, she managed to offended Will & Grace actress Debra Messing with her insensitive comments about the gay community!

Sounds like her ratings have gone from bad to worse inside Hollywood circles! Will the host ever recover?

