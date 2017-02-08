Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband Shares NEW Update On Maddie’s Condition

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ husband Jamie Watson gave another update on 8-year-old stepdaughter Maddie Aldridge‘s condition following her ATV accident, taking to Instagram to share some happy news.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” he captioned a photo of a shirt reading “believe in miracles.”

As Radar readers know, Maddie was hospitalized on Sunday, February 5 when she lost control of her ATV while trying to avoid running over a drainage ditch. The ATV was submerged under water, as her mother and stepfather failed to rescue her before authorities arrived.

Fortunately, Maddie is steadily recovering from the incident.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the sheriff’s office told PEOPLE. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

Doctors removed the ventilator and she is awake and talking.

“Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the statement continued.

The 8-year-old’s aunt, Britney Spears, has also been by her side in the hospital, canceling show rehearsals to be with the family.

