Jamie’s Shame! Foxx Paying Off TWO Baby Mamas As Katie Struggles As Single Parent

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes finally took their relationship public when the stunning brunette was spotted earlier this month holding hands with her love of four years during a beach day in Malibu, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the actress is already heartbroken over Foxx’s many scandals.

Their smitten smiles during the romantic seaside stroll hide a romance that’s been rocked by Jamie’s depraved behavior, including secretly paying off TWO baby mamas!

Holmes, 38, has been “betrayed” by womanizing cad Foxx, 49. While Holmes struggled as a single parent — raising daughter Suri, 11, without her dad, Tom Cruise — Jamie has two love children of his own with two different women.

PHOTOS: Jamie Foxx Honors Muhammad Ali In Cassius Clay Outfit

Unmasked by Radar, Connie Kline — mom to Jamie’s 23-year-old daughter, Corinne — drives a black Mercedes registered to the star and his movie company. Connie also lives in a ritzy L.A.-area property listed under the names of Laura Gordon, Jamie’s financial adviser, and Nina Shaw, his lawyer!

The Players Club star also fathered daughter Annalise, eight, with another woman, who’s believed to have Armenian roots and lives a life of luxury on Jamie’s dime!

PHOTOS: Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Reconcile After She Begs Him To Reveal Their Secret

Sources revealed only her first name, which is being withheld by Radar.

Both women, insiders squealed, have signed ironclad confidentiality agreements in exchange for financial support.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.