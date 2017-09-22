Katie’s Disgrace! Holmes Horrified As Jamie Foxx Betrays Ailing Family Member

Devastated Katie Holmes has been betrayed by dishonest Jamie Foxx — whose twisted double life of secrets and scandals includes turning his back on a sick family member, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

After a secret courtship, the couple finally confirmed their relationship with a romantic seaside stroll on a Malibu beach on Sept. 4 — but their smitten smiles hide a romance that’s been rocked by Jamie’s depraved behavior.

Holmes, 38, forbidden to date publicly after ex-hubby Tom Cruise enforced a five-year ban as part of their 2012 quickie divorce deal, rebelled by hooking up with Foxx, 49 — one of Tom’s former best friends!

PHOTOS: Revealed! Jamie Foxx Baby Mama Identified

But an insider tells Radar keeping their passion private allowed Foxx to hide the fact he’s been accused of turning his back on his own family!

His aunt, Veronica Fannin, is struggling to raise $5,000 for her early-20s grandson, Jeffrey Todd Gilmore Jr., known as J.J., after the father of three was ejected from a car and suffered a broken neck and spine — and now requires a lifetime of medical care.

“We’ve been reaching out to Jamie since December through his stepdad and other family members, but we’ve heard nothing. Jamie KNOWS J.J. … but fame changes people,” a frustrated Veronica exclusively told Radar.

PHOTOS: Suri’s New Life: How Mom Katie Holmes Is Keeping Her Normal After Scientology



“I am angry. I wish he would help out,” said Veronica.

What’s more — as Radar exclusively revealed earlier this week, Holmes, was also “betrayed” by womanizing cad Foxx after it was revealed the actor has two love children of his own with two different women. Meanwhile, she struggles as a single parent — raising daughter Suri, 11, without her dad, Tom Cruise.

Unmasked by Radar, Connie Kline — mom to Jamie’s 23-year-old daughter, Corinne — drives a black Mercedes registered to the star and his movie company. Connie also lives in a ritzy L.A.-area property listed under the names of Laura Gordon, Jamie’s financial adviser, and Nina Shaw, his lawyer!

PHOTOS: Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Reconcile After She Begs Him To Reveal Their Secret

The Players Club star also fathered daughter Annalise, eight, with another woman, who’s believed to have Armenian roots and lives a life of luxury on Jamie’s dime!

“Jamie was Katie’s knight in shining armor after her divorce from Tom,” a source said, who added the simmering secrets and scandals have left Holmes looking “betrayed and broken.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.