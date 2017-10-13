Ivana Tells All On Michael Jackson’s Playdates With Trump Kids

Ivana Trump isn’t a fan of Kim Kardashian, but she let her children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric spend as much time as they wanted with Michael Jackson, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson,” Ivana wrote in her new memoir, Raising Trump.

“The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of our whole family,” she explained. “He’d stop by and chat with Donald and me for twenty minutes, and then he’d go up to the kids’ floor to hang out with them for hours and hours. They’d watch MTV, play Mario Brothers or Tetris, and build Trump Tower in Legos. Michael was a thirty-year-old kid. He could relate to Ivanka and the boys better than to us.”

“For the record, during those playdates with Michael, the nannies or I was always in the room,” she insisted.

“My read on him was asexual,” she continued. “He was a child himself in a man’s body, tender, sweet, and gentle. I never believed the accusations that he molested those kids. There’s no way he could have hurt anyone.”

The “Beat It” singer was first accused of child molestation in 1993, and again in 2005. He was found not guilty after a highly publicized trial.

He later died in June 2009 at 50-years-old. Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, and served two years in prison for his role in Michael’s death.

The death doc later insisted to Radar that he was blindsided by Michael’s drug problem and never would have treated him if he had known, saying: “Michael Jackson found a friend that he loved, that he wanted to be in his life and wanted to be there all the time,” he said. “He knew for a fact Conrad Murray would be gone in a jiffy [if he revealed his drug problem]. I would not be around while he was doing that.”

