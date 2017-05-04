Weiner & Huma STILL Living Together After Sext Scandal

Huma Abedin just can’t quit her sex sicko husband Anthony Weiner! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the troubled couple are STILL living together in Manhattan.

Weiner — the disgraced ex-politician who unsuccessfully ran for New York mayor in 2013 — was seen leaving his Union Square apartment minutes after Abedin was spotted leaving the same apartment on May 4.

In a video obtained by Radar, Weiner is seen wearing a Mets cap while limping down 15th Street due to a recent injury. He dodged questions from a Radar reporter regarding new claims by FBI director, James Comey, accusing his wife of forwarding classified emails to him while working for Hillary Clinton.

Moments before Weiner was spotted, Abedin rushed out of the same apartment and entered a nearby subway station.

In August of last year, Abedin announced her separation from Weiner following yet another humiliating sex scandal involving her husband. Most recently, he was accused of sexting a 15-year-old girl while laying in bed with his young son.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy,” Huma stated at the time.

However — from the looks of it — it seems they are no longer separated. At least, not physically!

Many suspected the couple’s separation was a strategy to deter distractions for the Clinton campaign at the time. Abedin was known as Clinton’s trusted advisor and right-hand woman throughout the campaign.

Abedin and Weiner continue to find themselves in hot water. But despite the couple’s share of scandals, the two seem to be inseparable.

Story developing.

