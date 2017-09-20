Shock Jock Block! Howard Stern Bans Staff From Helping Jackie Martling

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Howard Stern has gotten so power-mad, he has forbid anyone on his show to write the forward to Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling’s upcoming memoir, The Joke Man: Bow To Stern.

When Martling, 69, was writing the book, which details his beginnings as a working comic and climb to the top on The Howard Stern Show, he initially reached out to Robin Quivers.

She politely declined the honor before Fred Norris and Gary Dell’Abate followed suit.

“Howard made it known, let’s put it that way,” a source told Radar of the shock jock insisting his subordinates “stay way from [the book].”

“He didn’t want anybody even remotely associated with the show doing Jackie any favors, especially when the book doesn’t always portray Howard in a good light.”

Martling, who was Stern’s head writer from 1983 to 2001, eventually settled on Artie Lange to do the honors.

However, Lange didn’t exactly write the book’s introduction, since the forward, claimed the source, is just a bunch of gracious compliments that Lange paid Martling on his podcast in 2016.

Martling, continued the insider, eventually wrote the forward, which snubs Stern, but attributed the finished product to Lange.

The Joke Man: Bow To Stern hits bookstores on Oct. 24.

