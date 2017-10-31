‘House Of Cards’ Suspended‘Indefinitely’ After Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Claims

One day after Kevin Spacey, 58, went under fire for his alleged sexual advances towards coworkers, hit show House of Cards has already been suspended!

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the companies said in a joint statement to Deadline.

Breaking: Production on Season 6 of HOUSE OF CARDS has been suspended "until further notice" in wake of Kevin Spacey allegations. pic.twitter.com/uXOm50ptjM — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) October 31, 2017

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the actor shared a bizarre apology to Anthony Rapp, 46, after he claimed Spacey assaulted him when he was just 14.

In order to avoid the drama, Spacey decided to come out as gay – an act which only angered fans more. “You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow!” wrote comedian Wanda Sykes.

After Rapp came clean about his chilling incident wth Spacey, other actors also came forward to bash the actor for his alleged misconduct.

“He grabbed my whole package,” said Tony Montana.

Now, it seems, the networks have noticed as well.

Has Kevin Spacey’s sicko behavior brought House of Cards to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

