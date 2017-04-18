‘Mr. President, I’m Sorry:’ Clinton Apologized To Obama After Crushing Election Loss

Hillary Clinton not only had to call President-Elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his surprising election win last November, the 69-year-old was also forced to phone President Obama to apologize for her shameful loss.

According to a new book chronicling her 2016 campaign, titled Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, the former Secretary of State called Obama with her tail between her legs.

“Mr. President, I’m sorry,” she said, according to a Washington Post’s review of the book due, set to be released Tuesday.

“You need to concede,” Obama told Clinton, later relaying the same order to her campaign chairman John Podesta, the book claims.

As Radar readers know, Clinton also conceded to the American public the following morning.

The book also claims Clinton and her team maintained their public composure throughout the politico’s tumultuous 2016 campaign, but things got ugly behind closed doors.

In fact, Hillary and husband Bill Clinton got into a bitter bickering match with top advisors on multiple occasions during the campaign trail, the tell-all asserts.

