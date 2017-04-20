‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Chef Found Dead! Cops Reveal Investigation Secrets

Just hours after the death of Hell’s Kitchen chef Paulie Giganti Philadelphia police revealed secrets of the ongoing investigation exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

A source at the medical examiner’s office told Radar that Giganti is scheduled to be autopsied on Friday morning.

While the cause of death is still to be determined, a source at the Philadelphia Police Department told Radar, “It hasn’t been deemed a homicide at this time. When you are dealing with someone of Mr. Giganti’s age uniformed police do routinely come out, if it’s apparent his death was caused by another than the homicide unit would get involved. We are going to have to wait for the autopsy to see what happened.”

Giganti was running a restaurant in Philadelphia called Birra and seemed happy and successful in his life in the city of brotherly love. He was on Hell’s Kitchen in 2016 and was interviewed by various outlets about his time on the show.

A New York native, his tough Brooklyn attitude came through in his interviews. Giganti, 36, was quoted as saying in an interview with My Take On TV; “I just enjoy cooking. This is something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I grew up humble; I didn’t have the luxury of not working. It’s just part and parcel of who I am.”

He added, “I’ve never been one of those kinds who has an ultimate goal; I kind of just go with the flow. Some people have the desire to get to one point. My path chose me, so in that respect, you never know what’s coming down the pike. As far as I know now, I’m loving it.”

Story developing.

