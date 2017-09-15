Is Heather OK? Locklear Drove Porsche Three Feet Into Ditch – Hear The Emergency Call

Heather Locklear drove her Porsche three feet into a ditch — but didn’t need emergency dispatchers’ help!

RadarOnline.com has obtained the dispatchers’ audio call, and can reveal that she was able to free herself from her car before a technical rescue crew arrived. A medical unit still went to the site to help Locklear.

“The driver is out of the vehicle,” a man says in the clip.

Locklear, 55, crashed her car around 5:30 p.m. pt near Country Valley Road in Los Angeles’ Thousand Oaks on September 14, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar. No one else was in her vehicle.

Richie Sambora’s ex suffered minor to moderate injuries from the wreck and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Cops conducted a field sobriety test, but there was no indication she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The actress was cooperative with authorities.

Radar previously reported that the actress was arrested for driving under the influence in 2008 and was cited in a hit and run case just two years later.

