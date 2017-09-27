Hot Mess Heather Locklear Beats Up Her Boyfriend!

Troubled Heather Locklear got into a fierce blow-out with her jailbird boyfriend before driving her Porsche into a ditch!

The former Dynasty star broke her collarbone in the crack-up — and RadarOnline.com has learned she battered her boyfriend in a hysterical outburst just weeks earlier!

Now friends and family are begging the fading ’80s star to return to rehab — and dump shady ex-con Chris Heisser before her life spirals further out of control!

“This guy isn’t good for Heather’s sobriety,” an insider said, who noted that weeks before Locklear’s crash on Sept. 14, “they got into a knock-down, drag-out brawl.”

“Heather went completely psycho and threw things at Chris! She was in a rage, violent and inconsolable. It was a mess!”

The 55-year-old former Melrose Place beauty hurt her arm while flinging things at Heisser, but she refused to seek medical help until the next day, said the insider.

When Locklear finally agreed to be taken to the hospital, she assaulted a nurse who was trying to treat her, claimed a source at the scene.

“She was completely out of control!” said the source.

On the day she wrecked her Porsche, Locklear was visiting Chris, 56, at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when they got into yet another ugly argument, sources said.

“We’re sure that’s what put her in the insane state that caused the accident,” revealed an insider.

As Radar reported, Locklear suffered a booze- and Benzedrine-fueled breakdown over the Christmas holidays, and checked into the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center.

The former Spin City star — who has a daughter, Ava, 20, with second ex-husband rocker Richie Sambora — was carted off to rehab again after barricading herself in her home.

It was her fifth known trip to a detox facility, and sources said Heather turned self-destructive after splitting from her boyfriend of three years, plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani.

Locklear then reconnected with Heisser — a former high school sweetheart and professional motocross racer.

“She was so low, she reached out to Chris,” said a pal.

But he’s no Prince Charming.

In 2011, criminal charges were filed against him on more than 40 counts of forgery and corruption of records.

There were also charges of grand theft, personal identity theft and unlicensed business transactions.

After pleading guilty, Chris served two years in prison, but still owes thousands of dollars for judgments against him.

After her accident, Locklear thanked fans for their concern, posting a social media message that said: “I’m home and good.”

But friends revealed that’s far from the truth.

“Heather has locked herself away, and isn’t talking to anyone,” a source claimed. “She needs help!”

