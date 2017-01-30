Beating The Bravo Curse! Why Heather Quit ‘RHOC’ — To Save Her Marriage

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Heather Dubrow, has announced that she was quitting the show after five seasons.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she made the drastic move to save her marriage to Terry.

According to the source, “After Heather’s marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry.”

The couple have been married since 1999 and have four young children, Katarina, 9, Collette, 6, and twins Nicholas and Maximillia, 12. But it all seemed on the line when they started getting into explosive arguments on-camera last season.

In one of their arguments, Heather even broke down in tears and admitted that Botched star Terry, 58, was never home because of work!

“They both decided that that she should just quit RHOC since they both have several other successful projects and do not need the money,” an insider told Radar. “The last thing that either of them want is to end up in a divorce because they became reality TV stars.”

On Friday, Bravo posted a statement on their website about her departure, and the 48-year-old broke the news to fans on her podcast, Heather’s World.

“This show has been incredible for my family,” she said. “Without RHOC there is no Botched, no Heather Dubrow’ s World, no Heather’s Closet, and no Consult Beauty.”

