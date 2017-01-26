More Heartbreak For Sandra! The Secret Reason Why Her Boyfriend Is MIA

Sandra Bullock has been suffering a secret heartache after her boyfriend’s dad died of cancer – on his birthday RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Gravity actress, 52, who has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015, was recently spotted looking downcast in New York City, just days after her Gary Randall passed away.

She hasn’t been pictured with her LA-based boyfriend in three months, but Radar can reveal that he likely has been spending time with his family in Oregon during his dad’s health battle.

Bryan’s mother, Evie Randall, 73, has posted a series of moving messages on her public Facebook account since losing Gary, also 73, on December 30.

One lengthy message read: “I feel sick, vacant, empty, hurt, and a sadness beyond words for what cancer and the last 10 weeks took from me.”

“But what I do want to share and God will help me give it all the power that is within me…is how thankful I am to have been married to the most amazing man in the world for 49 plus yrs.”

“To be his wife and mother his children. What a blessing and God’s gift to me that no one can take away.”

In another moving post, an emotional Evie told friends: “Oh goodness…bring on the tears. That’s all we had was each other. I loved our life together!”

Friends have also posted on Bryan’s photography Facebook page, too, revealing he marked his 51st birthday on the day of his dad’s death.

One pal wrote, “So sorry for your loss on your birthday. It will forever hold a tinge of sorrow and remembrance for you. May that sorrow also lead to joy.”

Bryan has been dating mother-of-two Bullock since June 2015, and the pair are said to be talking about marriage.

The couple met when the Hollywood beauty hired him to snap photos at son Louis’ birthday party.

