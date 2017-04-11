Back Together! Guy Ritchie & Madonna Reunite For New Film Project

Talk about thick skin!

Guy Ritchie and Madonna have put their recent custody battle over Rocco behind and the two are so close again that they’ve even hit the movies together!

According to an insider, Ritchie, 48, recently invited the 58-year-old singer to a private New York City screening of his new movie King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

“It’s amazing, but for all his problems with her over the years he’ll always respect her opinion as an artist and a trendsetter,” the source explained to Radar.

“He’s never gotten out of the habit of showing her one of his movies before anyone else and getting her opinion of it.”

As Radar reported, the two locked horns over their 16-year-old son Rocco’s decision to go live with the director in London rather than stay in New York City with his mom, leading to a spate of bitter custody disputes in court.

However, when it comes to art, Ritchie still respects, and even seeks out, what Madonna has to say.

“She always tells the truth and in this case, it was crucial for him to get an unbiased opinion — he’s hoping to spawn a franchise from this film,” said the insider.

“He’s trying to tap into a bigger family audience with this one than with anything else he’s done, including the Sherlock movies.”

