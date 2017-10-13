Gretchen Carlson Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted TWICE In Early Career

Years before she slapped late Fox News chairman Roger Ailes with a sexual harassment lawsuit, Gretchen Carlson was terrorized by powerful men in her early career as a 1989 Miss America winner, she reveals in her shocking new tell-all obtained by RadarOnline.com.

After a meeting and dinner in New York with an “important” television executive and trusted mentor, the now 51-year-old mother of two climbed into his car for a ride from his driver to her friend’s apartment.

“As we neared my destination, he lunged at me. His mouth pressed against mine, and he jabbed his tongue down my throat,” she writes in her upcoming book, Be Fierce, out October 17. “Shocked and horrified, I wrestled out of his grasp. I gasped for the driver to stop, and I tumbled out of the car onto the street.”

“I ran to the apartment building, and by the time I got inside, I was sobbing. I felt stupid and unnerved.” Why would he do that? How had I believed he was truly interested in my talent.”

In another incident, Carlson met with a “top” public relations executive in Los Angeles to discuss her media career.

After dinner, she got into his car and found herself again in peril.

“He immediately grabbed the back of my head and pushed my face so hard into his crotch I couldn’t breathe,” she recalls in the book. “I somehow was able to forcefully push him off, and feeling sick to my stomach escaped from the car as fast as I could. Again, I thought, why had this happened?”

She claims she never told anyone about the incidents until 2015.

“Maybe I thought I didn’t have the right to complain, that I had somehow brought this unwelcome attention on myself,” she explains. “I was embarrassed, ashamed even. Who would believe me?”

Years later, she realized the previous events were examples of “assault.”

As Radar previously reported, Carlson sued her former CEO in July 2016 for “sexual advances” he made in the work place. According to reports, she secretly recorded his come-ons during meetings.

They settled out of court in September of that year, and Ailes died in May at 77.

