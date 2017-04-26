Garth & Trisha’s $280M Divorce Confession — ‘Career Is More Important Than Personal Life’

Garth Brooks‘ marriage to Trisha Yearwood is in danger of crumbling into a $280 million divorce for the same reason her first union collapsed — her career, friends fear!

The country king, 55, has burst out of retirement on a new concert tour and Trisha, 52, is his opening act — to make sure they’re always together.

But the grueling schedule and travel stresses could tear their loving marriage to shreds!

“The road isn’t a great place to be husband and wife,” said a source. “There isn’t a lot of time for him and Trisha to just be together and unwind.”

But as Trisha admitted in the past, the real danger is her work ethic — which destroyed her previous marriages.

“My career has always been more important than my ­personal life,” confessed Trisha, noting that failed personal ­relationships were “part of the price I paid for stardom.”

RadarOnline.com has the exclusive documents from her 1991 breakup with first hubby, music producer Chris Latham, to prove it.

After four years of marriage, the couple cited “irreconcilable differences,” and split everything.

The blonde beauty got the modest 1988 Honda Accord, the house that she owned with her father and furnishings like the VCR, bedroom suite, ­rocking chair and recliner.

And they both had to pay nearly $4,000 in credit card debts.

Meanwhile, Latham took their 1987 Mazda truck and 28 pieces of expensive music equipment, including a Leo Aschauer violin that can fetch $20,000!

The same year she and Latham split, Trisha threw herself into being Garth’s opening act

Now she’s singing with him again — with ­a 11-year ­marriage and Garth’s ­staggering $280 million fortune — ­teetering on the line.

Trisha’s second career, as a cooking host on Food ­Network, is another issue. She and Garth have piled on unhealthy pounds eating her fattening recipes ­— adding more stress to their lives.

“Garth upset the apple cart at home by resuming his career — you just hope it doesn’t do his marriage in,” said a source.

