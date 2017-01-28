Former KGB Chief Accused Of Making ‘Dirty Dossier’ On Donald Trump Found Dead

The body of former KGB Chief Oleg Erovinkin has been discovered in the back of his car in Moscow after he was alleged to be behind the Donald Trump dirty dossier.

And now insiders claim that the Kremlin might have covered up Erovinkin’s murder.

It’s the latest strange wrinkle in the case of Erovinkin, who allegedly gave information to former British spy Christopher Steele. Steele reportedly was behind a dossier which alleged that Russia has a tape of Trump watching prostitutes urinate on one another. But it has never been proven that this supposed “golden showers” tape actually exists and now-President Trump has staunchly denied it.

Although it’s been said Erovinkin died of a heart attack on Dec. 26, an expert on Russian security threats thinks he might have been killed due to his involvement in the alleged salacious Trump tape. BuzzFeed shocked America when it published the complete dossier with no substantiation.

So far the morgue in Russia hasn’t reached a conclusion about the cause of Erovinkin’s death and the investigation is continuing.

Some of Trump’s detractors have alleged cozy ties between the new President and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, which Trump has also denied.

