Big Girls Don’t Cry! Fergie’s Divorce Secrets Exposed In Explosive New Album

Fergie and hubby of eight years, Josh Duhamel, announced that they had secretly split earlier this year and according to former Black Eyed Peas band member DJ Poet, her upcoming album Double Dutchess will give fans insight as to why her marriage failed!

“I was so sad to hear about my good friend Stacy’s split with Josh. They are remarkable parents and are such good people,” Poet said of the singer, who’s birth name is Stacy.

“That being said, I know that they will both find positive ways to move forward. And she already has!”

Shockingly, Fergie has not released an album in 11 years and a source close to the singer revealed that “many of her friends believe he was holding her back.”

“She started working on the album a year ago and devoted herself day and night to her music. When it comes out her fans will definitely get some insight as to what went wrong with their marriage because she wrote all of the songs herself,” the insider added.

And Poet tends to agree. “It has been way too long since Fergie’s talent for music and artistry has been heard and she’s found comfort in her song writing and production,” he told Radar.

“Fergie’s upcoming album will remind everyone why she is a rock star and it’s reminded her of why she’s still here.”

Fergie’s new album, Double Dutchess: Double Down is her second solo album since leaving the Black Eyed Peas and is set to be released on September 22.

