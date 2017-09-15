Fergie Says ‘Love Is Pain’ In Heartbreaking Interview Days Before Divorce Shocker

Days before announcing her spit from longtime hubby Josh Duhamel, Fergie spoke out about unhealthy relationships in a tell-all interview with The Breakfast Club radio crew.

Talk show host Angela Yee, shared a heartbreaking clip of the “My Humps” singer opening up about tragic relationships.

#rumorreport Fergie talks about opening up on Love is Pain and torturing herself with a relationship she kept going back to. Afterward, we found out she is getting divorced after 8 years of marriage A post shared by Angela Yee (@angelayee) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

During the interview, Fergie explained the meaning behind several of her songs, saying one of them focuses on the feeling one gets when not being able to leave a horrible relationship. It’s about “torturing yourself with a relationship you keep going back to,” said the star, it’s “something you can’t leave or getaway from.”

She also said that another song centered on a couple’s explosive fights and told the story of how people can lose themselves and insult people they care about when in the moment.

The leaked video comes just one day after Fergie, 42, and husband Josh Duhamel, 44, announced their upcoming divorce after thirteen years together. The couple has been married for eight years and shares son Axl, 4.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE this Thursday.

While they seemed to be one of Hollywood’s happiest couples, Radar recently uncovered the shocking and disastrous scandals that corrupted their marriage.

