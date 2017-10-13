Graphic Video Of Farrah Abraham’s Vaginal Tightening Procedure Exposed

Farrah Abraham is never shy when it comes to stripping down when cameras are rolling! In video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom OG star undergoes a procedure to tighten up her vagina.

In the video, an RN from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center performed internal and external vaginal rejuvenation procedures on Abraham, 26.

“This treatment, I am going to focus a lot on that right labia,” the RN told Abraham in the video while performing the external procedure. “Nobody is symmetrical. This is working with radio frequencies. No knives involved!”

She recommended that Abraham undergo a third and forth treatment.

“We’ve seen such great results with the first two,” the RN explained. “It’s going to get better and better. We can focus on the details of the aesthetics of the vagina. We can cater the procedures to your wants and desires.”

A spokesperson for the internal procedure recently told Radar that a wand is inserted and moved in and out for eight minutes.

“It creates heat,” the spokesperson explained. “The heat will thicken the inside lining of uterus and of the vagina to make it tight and firm.”

As for the external procedure, “Collagen is produced by the laser that make the lips firm so they aren’t hanging anymore.”

The sex tape star also underwent an IPL Laser Facial.

“For Farrah, the procedure was to reduce fine line veins under her eyes,” the spokesperson explained. “It also reduces pores, brown spots, unevenness, freckles and more blemishes caused by sun damage.”

Abrahan explained that she noticed a difference after the first procedure.

“What I love is that I can notice more control and understanding of the muscles more,” she said. “My skin is feeling thicker, better and stronger!”

In August, Abraham tightened up her famous booty too, as she underwent the skin-tightening procedure Exilis.

“The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” the insider said at the time. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.”

Watch the video above for more on the procedures!

