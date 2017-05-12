‘Jersey Shore’ Star SLAMS Farrah Abraham Over Raunchy Porn Past

It’s been four years since her sex tape debut, but the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition won’t let Farrah Abraham forget her sordid past.

In RadarOnline.com’s exclusive sneak peak of the WE tv show’s next episode, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 25, and her father, Michael, get into a nasty fight with costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Marc — and the Jersey Shore sibling drops some low blows!

“Shut the f**k up!” Marc tells Farrah in the clip.

“You need to shut up,” Farrah responds, to which Marc drops the ultimate insult.

“Go do another f*****g film!”

That obviously did not stick well with Farrah’s protective father, who jumps in Marc’s face and shouts, “That’s enough, dude!”

Always one to get the last word, Farrah shouts, “You’re a douchebag!”

As Radar previously reported, Farrah and her family are starring in the current season of Boot Camp in hopes to work out their many differences.

Check out the clip below, and be sure to watch the new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition Friday at 9 p.m. on WeTV.

