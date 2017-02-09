‘Delusional’ Farrah Abraham Accused Of Running Fake Accounts To Post Positive Reviews

Farrah Abraham‘s social media is flooded with negative comments from haters, but are the few positive posts actually written by her? After followers accused the Teen Mom OG star of creating fake profiles to post positive feedback, Abraham exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the truth!

Haters accused Abraham of creating the Instagram profile Cre8wealth to post positive comments on her photos.

“Look at Farrah in that top pic looking as glamorous as Gisele or Ariana,” Cre8wealth wrote. “Goal accomplished, world stardom this weekend.”

The user even posted on model Gisele Bundchen‘s Instagram page to praise the TMOG star.

“Gisele while you’re in TX you should stop by Furnished by Farrah, owned by the #1 TV celeb Farrah Abraham,” the user wrote of Abraham’s furniture store. “Top notch pieces that would look beautiful in your castle.”

A comment regarding Abraham’s frozen yogurt shop FroCo read, “Lmao how minions talk about FroCo meanwhile top names from around the universe stopped by on their way to the game. The jelly filled haters are almost comical.”

But followers didn’t buy it, as one hater responded, “@cre8wealth stop it Farrah no one stopped by!” Another wrote, “@cre8wealth You’re delusional Farrah.”

When asked about the possible fake profile, Abraham exclusively told Radar, “I only have my account. It’s great I have fans who make accounts with my name like most celebrities have.”

The MTV star added, “I personally run four companies so I have a limited amount of time.”

But Abraham was busted writing fake Yelp reviews for her yogurt shop when she forgot to sign out of her personal Google account.

“This is an awesome froyo location, it’s fun and has free events,” the review read. “Coba the mascot is awesome, the children love him. The sunglasses are sold out a lot and Farrah the owner is a celebrity so of course this is one of the best frozen yogurt brands in America. Forget all the cyber bullies who are jealous! #HARDWORK pays off! GO FARRAH!”

