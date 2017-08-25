Elvis Presley Heartbroken Over Ex Before Tragic Death

Heartsick Priscilla Presley blames herself for ex-hubby Elvis‘ fatal overdose — because she rejected his plea to get married again during a desperate meeting just days before he died, sources told RadarOnline.com.

At the time, the King of rock and roll was grossly overweight, gobbled prescription pain pills like popcorn and was engaged to 20-year-old Ginger Alden, a dead ringer for his ex-wife, who he insisted was his one true love.

Amazingly, the drug-dazed superstar invited Priscilla to his Memphis mansion, Graceland, and poured his heart out. Elvis insisted he wasn’t going to marry Ginger — and wanted to be reunited with Priscilla and their 9-year-old daughter, Lisa Marie, now 49.

“I’m miserable,” Elvis told Priscilla. “I want my family back. I miss the family times we had. Lisa needs her mom and dad together.”

Earlier, while waiting for Priscilla to arrive, Elvis acted like a lovesick teen “waiting for his high school sweetheart,” said the source. “There was intense anticipation as he eagerly tried to impress her somehow.”

As for Priscilla, she was “curious about Ginger,” who’d been described as a younger version of Elvis’ ex, then 32.

Although Ginger was prowling Graceland, Priscilla went to the dressing area of Elvis’ bathroom, where he was calling her name. Priscilla knew from experience that her first love, who she divorced in 1973 after six years of marriage, was in some kind of trouble, the source said.

“He was standing in front of the mirror and kept saying, ‘Can you hear that? Listen to that, ‘Cilla, can you hear it?’ ” the source said.

Priscilla told pals the King seemed “delusional.” He turned to her and blurted out: “I never planned to marry Ginger. I’m miserable. I want my family back!”

They spent four hours together, but Priscilla was unmoved by his heart-wrenching pleas, sources say.

She was especially frightened by his heavy drug use — which killed him just days later.

On Aug. 16, 1977, the 42-year-old rock icon was found dead with his pants around his ankles on his bathroom floor.

Elvis’ best man and former manager, Joe Esposito, who died late last year, revealed Priscilla blamed herself for the tragedy. Joe claimed Priscilla believed her affair with karate instructor Mike Stone, which triggered their divorce, helped push Elvis into his fatal drug nightmare.

Esposito insisted Priscilla told his girlfriend, “ ’I’m afraid I killed Elvis’ — and in a way she did. He never recovered from losing her and died wanting her back.”

