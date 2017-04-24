Elton John Rushed To The Hospital After Falling ‘Violently Ill’

Elton John was rushed to the hospital with an “unusual bacterial infection,” that has forced him to cancel all of his upcoming concerts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The “Rocket Man” singer announced his grave medical condition on Monday, explaining how he became “violently ill.”

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill,” a statement released by John’s team read.

“Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection,” the statement continued.

John’s diagnosis was dire.

“After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22, and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors advice. Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly,” the statement continued.

“Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” fans were assured.

John spoke about the horrific diagnosis: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Due to medical reasons, the “Benny and the Jets” singer was forced to cancel “his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6. Elton will be returning to his schedule of live performances in Twickenham, England on Saturday June 3rd,” the statement revealed.

John recently admitted that his health seemed to be failing in recent months.

“There are days when I am not feeling as physically good as I could,” he admitted.

Story developing.

