‘DWTS’ Drama EXPLODES! The Real Reason Maks Ditched Vanessa Revealed

It’s only week three of ABC’s hit celebrity dancing competition show Dancing With the Stars and there is already serious drama behind the scenes between pro-dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy and his partner Vanessa Lachey.

“Vanessa is an absolute nightmare to work with,” a source close to production for told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “She was not following his direction and the two of them were constantly getting into fights this past week. Eventually he just had enough of her!”

As fans know, the 36-year-old brunette beauty’s husband Nick Lachey, 43, is partnered up with Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, 31, this season.

On the season premiere, Vanessa told cohost Erin Andrews on air, “My husbands with another woman right now bumping and grinding. We are going to have to be okay with this,” while watching Nick rehearse with his partner.

According to the source, however, Vanessa’s jealousy spiraled out of control this past week, causing Maks to flat out refuse to dance with her any longer!

“Vanessa was unloading all of her drama on Maks, knowing that Maks is Peta’s husband,” the source told Radar.

“He is just so sick of her bulls**t, and thinks that she is absolutely delusional!”

Do you think that Vanessa Lachey has reason to be jealous of Peta Murgatroyd? Tell us your thoughts below.

