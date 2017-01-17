Epic Diss! Kanye West NOT ASKED To Perform At Pal Donald Trump’s Inauguration

With Donald Trump‘s inauguration fast approaching, news of those performing at the ceremony has been buzzing among Americans.

Though many may have suspected the President-elect’s high-profile pal Kanye West to be a part of the lineup, Trump’s longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tom Barrack, announced that the team has not requested rapper to perform.

“We haven’t asked him,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett on OutFront. “He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

As Radar readers know, West and his entourage took Trump Tower by storm on December 13 for a 15-minute meeting with the president elect.

According to reports, Trump agreed to the appointment upon Kanye’s request despite the rapper’s recent release from the hospital following an epic meltdown.

Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively revealed, legendary singer Paul Anka is set to perform his song “My Way” at the inauguration January 20. . .with lyrics re-written for the incoming Commander-In-Chief !

“Paul was asked by the members of the Trump Inauguration Committee and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend,” said an Anka insider. “While everyone else was running scared from performing at the inauguration, Paul stood fast. He wasn’t about to be intimated by anyone!”

Sources say rapper Flo Rida is also scheduled to perform — for $1 million !

