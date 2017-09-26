Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Rushed Back To Hospital After Tumor Removal

Beth Chapman successfully made it through a grueling 13-hour surgery to remove a malignant, plum-sized tumor from her throat, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her cancer troubles are far from over.

Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s wife was readmitted to the hospital over the weekend after her mid-week release. She was expected to recover in a rehab facility for several weeks, according to doctors.

“It’s very delicate,” said Dr. Gabriel Mirkin, who has not treated Beth, of the procedure she had performed on Sept. 16. “You have to protect the tissue and dissect the nerves. If it was done improperly, she could lose her speech!”

“If things go well, it will still take several months for her to recover,” said Dr. Mirkin.

Their family friend Richard Moore told Radar after his Sept. 19 visit that she is awaiting tests that will determine her future treatment.

“I will fight every step of the way,” Beth, 49, previously told fans. “My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come.”

Beth has a son, Garry, and daughter, Bonnie Jo, with Dog — and a daughter Cecily and another son Dominic from previous relationships.

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment,” she said prior to going under the knife.

Radar previously reported that Beth, who starred with her husband in two seasons of A&E’s Bounty Hunter, kept brushing off a cough until a checkup led doctors to discover the potentially deadly tumor.

“I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support,” she said at the time.

Dog, 64, thanked fans for their “healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time.”

