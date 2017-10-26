‘Are They Using Me?’ Danielle Staub Betrayed By Bravo Amid ‘RHONJ’ Return

Danielle Staub‘s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey was seven years in the making — but she still wasn’t happy with the final deal!

“No, I didn’t understand initially,” she admitted to The Morning Breath of Bravo’s decision to make her a “friend” of the Housewives. “I was a little upset. I was almost a little bit insulted.”

“But then I realized as I started to film with the ladies that I was with every group cast gathering,” she said. “So I was in every one of those scenes and I was in private scenes. So I was doing the work and spending the time getting to know everybody.”

PHOTOS: Jac Under Fire! Laurita Caught In Epic Feud With Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga

“Bravo always knows what they’re doing and so do the producers and I trust them immensely,” she said. “They spent a lot of time on the phone with me and I do give them that, but when I look back I do regret giving them such a hard time — but then I don’t because of what happened to me in seasons one and two.”

“I had to really like understand and wrap my head around why I’m coming back and what was going to happen to me,” she confessed. “Are they using me? What was the intentions behind it [sic]? And if I’m part time, does that mean I’m disposable? But clearly I’m not.”

She also divulged that she didn’t like Margaret Josephs initially “because she got full time status right away.

PHOTOS: So Sad! Joe Giudice Misses Daughter’s Sweet 16 Celebrations While Locked Up For Fraud

“I was a little jealous I can’t lie,” she said.

Radar exclusively reported last November that Staub, 55, was returning to Bravo but didn’t know whether or not she’d be a full-time cast member. She was caught filming at Kim D.’s Posche fashion show alongside Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga as producers were desperate for drama.

The show’s cameras later captured her bathroom rendezvous with fiancée Marty Caffrey at the opening celebrations of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, with insiders telling Radar that “Dolores Catania went nuts calling her a pig” over her brags about his ejaculation on her shoe.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Faces More Heartbreak Without Jailbird Joe

Staub also told the show’s hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry that she will be at the reunion taping as well, but didn’t say what she would discuss at the taping.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.