Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Confronts Her New Man, Begs Her To Take Him Back!

Cynthia Bailey’s ex wants her back and will go to any length to snatch her from Will Jones, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Peter Thomas confronted Will on camera about rumors that he’s a serial dater and cheater at Kandi [Burruss]‘s Essence Magazine cover party last week,” an insider told Radar.

“Will quickly denied the claims and left the event shortly after the altercation because he wasn’t comfortable hanging around while the cast discussed his personal life on camera,” the insider added.

PHOTOS: Oh No She Didn’t! The 10 Worst Insults Of Real Housewives Of New York City Season 7

“Peter and Cynthia are still business partners which becomes a point of contention on this upcoming season,” the insider noted. “This season, Peter offers to put a halt on the divorce proceedings to work out their differences amicably. Even though the plan wasn’t met with the warmest response from Cynthia they are still cordial and communicating.”

Bailey, 50, and Thomas, 56, tied the knot on-camera in 2010 but separated after just six years of marriage. Thomas was accused of cheating on Bailey, and started dating much-younger model Sina Bina shortly after news of their divorce broke.

Bailey began dating Jones earlier this year, and their relationship went public in August.

“Cynthia met Will on camera at her ’50 Cynt’ party,” an insider previously revealed to Radar. “They have dated and hung out a few times with cameras.”

PHOTOS: The Most Boobiful Real Housewives

“They are enjoying each other’s company but do not identify as a couple,” the insider added. “Season 10 is focusing on the beginning states of their courtship with her getting to know Will and him meeting her family and friends.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.