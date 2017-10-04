Courteney Cox ‘Trash-Talking’ Angelina Jolie Over ‘Unfair’ Movie Financing

Aspiring director Courteney Cox is up in arms over Angelina Jolie’s booming career, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

A behind-the-scenes snitch spills to Radar that Cox, 53, has been “trash-talking” Jolie, 42, far and wide, saying how “unfair” it is that she’s struggling for movie financing whereas the mother-of-six has had zero problems getting movies made even though she has had some huge failures in recent years,” like By The Sea.

PHOTOS: This Is 50! Courteney Cox Shows Off Her Banging Bikini Body With Fiancé In Cancun – 11 Sexy Shots Of Their PDA

What’s more — Cox’s constant efforts to make it into the directing world has put a wrench in her romance with Johnny McDaid. An insider says, “Courteney is fighting a real uphill battle to make good on her plan to become a full time film and TV director, to the point that she’s skipping meetings for acting jobs, camping out at her computer all weekend working on scripts and generally ignoring Johnny unless it’s a matter of their direct collaboration of him doing the music for one of her projects.”

“He’s a patient guy but there’s only so much he can take,” claims the pal. “They rarely have date nights anymore and it’s as though Courteney has nothing else to talk about but her work. Johnny’s feeling really neglected and openly wondering if they’re better off pressing the pause button or just being friends.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.