Clint Puts A Ring On It! Eastwood’s Hot Young Girlfriend Spotted Wearing Wedding Band

Together forever! Clint Eastwood has finally put a ring on the finger of his much younger girlfriend, Christina Sandera, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the exclusive first photos of the bedazzled band!

Spies on the Venice, Italy, set of the 87-year-old Hollywood legend’s new film, The 15:17 to Paris, spotted Sandera, 52, sporting what appeared to be a wedding ring on Aug. 16.

“That ring is a clear symbol of commitment,” spilled a source close to Oscar winner Clint. “It’s simple and elegant — and it makes the statement that they’re together forever!” Another insider dished: “It was inevitable that Clint would ask Christina to marry him. He hasn’t been this happy with someone in years!”

Sandera, who has made headlines for her scandalous past, met the Tinseltown icon in 2014 when she worked as a hostess at his Carmel, Calif., Mission Ranch Hotel. The two have been inseparable ever since, according to sources.

“Clint has absolutely flipped for her,” one insider said. “And she is head over heels in love with him.”

The ink was barely dry on Clint’s divorce from second wife Dina Ruiz when he fell for Christina. Insiders believe she’s the woman he’ll spend the rest of his life with.

Though Clint denied a marriage last spring, a source claimed: “This will be Clint’s third marriage, and the marriage that lasts. Clint’s done playing the field.”

His rocky 18-year marriage to Dina, who’s 35 years his junior, ended in December 2014.

But insiders claimed it collapsed nearly two years earlier when publicity-hungry Dina launched the reality TV series Mrs. Eastwood & Company. The intensely private star “hated having the cameras around,” a source revealed.

Things really went south when she began spending too much time with an old high school flame and Australian pro basketball player — Scott Fisher. Fisher’s concerned wife, Erica, reached out to Clint, and bizarrely, THEY began an affair!

But the sparks were short-lived after Clint connected with Christina.

“Everyone who has seen Clint says he’s happier now than he’s been in years,” an insider spilled. “It’s amazing, but it’s taken him all these years to find his first true soul mate.”

Christina has also won the approval of his seven children, a Radar information dished. “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like her…They think she’s pretty cool, and more importantly she makes Clint happy.”

