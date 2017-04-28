Boozy Bachelor! Chris Soules Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

Chris Soules faces up to five years in jail after he was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident earlier this week, but this won’t be his first time locked up. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelor star was sentenced to jail for a 2005 DUI.

In an incident report obtained from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Soules, 35, was arrested on November 27, 2005 for driving under the influence.

READ THE SHOCKING POLICE REPORT!

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of his car,” the reporting officer wrote. “Upon my arrival the vehicle was running and the defendant asleep behind the wheel.”

The officer smelled “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Soules.

The former ABC star failed all three field sobriety tests. He was arrested after testing over .08 BAC.

Soules was found guilty of operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 60 days in county jail and fined $670.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs & More! Michael Phelps’ Biggest Secrets & Scandals Exposed!

Soules ended up serving only two days in jail. He was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to complete a low risk offender’s program.

But his trouble with alcohol didn’t start there.

Soules was fined $145 on April 6, 2001 for possession of alcohol under 21.

A citation was issued on August 4, 2001 for having an open container while driving. He was fined $195.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Nasty Fights & More! Lindsay Lohan’s Top 20 Hot Mess Moments EXPOSED

As Radar readers know, Soules was arrested on April 24 after ramming his Chevy truck into a tractor, killing driver Kenneth Mosher, 66. After making a frantic 911 call, where Soules told the operator the victim was unconscious, Soules fled the scene.

Although Soules hasn’t been charged with driving under the influence, alcoholic beverages and a container were found at the scene.

Soules was released the next day on a $10,000 cash bond. He will return to court on Tuesday, May 2.

The Iowa farmer also has a history of leaving the scene of car accidents.

PHOTOS: DUI Bust, Warrants & Jail — Inside Troubled Past Of Sandra Bullock’s New Boyfriend

On February 22, 2002, he was accused of passing a stop sign and hitting another vehicle. The police report obtained from the Cedar Falls Police Department claims he, “Immediately left the scene of the accident and never attempted to make contact with or check on the condition of the driver.”

He confessed to police that he left the scene because he was “scared” and “did not want to hurt his insurance.”

The reality star pled guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay $155 in fines.

Does his past surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.