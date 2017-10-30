Chris Pratt ‘Jealous As Hell’ Over Ex-Wife Anna Faris’ New Man

Already moving on Anna Faris is said to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, even though she split from longtime husband Chris Pratt just three months ago, and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively Pratt, 38, isn’t taking the new relationship well.

“He’s jealous as hell, however he sugarcoats it,” an insider told Radar. “This isn’t just the mother of his kid, it’s his soulmate. So of course it burns like hell seeing her move on with another guy so soon.”

The two have been together since September, when Faris, 40, met Barrett, 47, on the set of her new film, Overboard. Barrett even recently took Faris and her son Jack, 5, to a local carnival.

“(Pratt’s) Googling all the photos and bios he can find of this guy and finding it deeply stressful that the guy’s getting intimate with the love of his life,” the insider admits.

Meanwhile, the Jurassic World hunk is dining alone, drowning his sorrows in red wine.

“Chris only has himself to blame in many ways,” the insider added. “It’s a classic case of not knowing what you have until it’s gone.”

