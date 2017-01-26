Chris & Jacqueline Laurita ‘Unable’ To Pay Legal Fees Despite Extravagant Lifestyle

Jacqueline and Chris Laurita‘s financial woes are far from being resolved, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple owes over $290,000 in legal fees to a small firm — forcing the lawyers to drop them as clients, according to United States Bankruptcy Court documents.

“It would present an undue hardship on the firm to continue its representation without adequate and regular compensation,” the firm claimed in the explosive filing obtained by Radar.

“Seidman & Pincus is a small firm, consisting of only three or four attorneys dedicated to the practice of law on a full-time basis, two to three of which attorneys devoted time to this matter,” the documents continued. “Given the foregoing, an ever growing receivable…in excess of $290,000 simply cannot be sustained without causing a serious strain on the firm’s cash flow and ability to operate in the best interests of its clients.”‘

“If Seidman & Pincus is forced to continue in its representation of the Lauritas without due and regular compensation for its services, it will surely suffer irreparable damage,” they argued, adding that they tried to obtain payment from the couple for a calendar year and warned them that they would quit if they didn’t cough up the cash. Regardless, Chris and Jacqueline declined to settle debts.

The firm represented Chris and Jacqueline in two cases after their previous lawyer resigned. A judge signed off on the motion for them to quit in late November, and the company suing the Lauritas responded to the order late last week.

“The Application in Support of the Motion states that the Lauritas ‘are unable or unwilling to meet their obligation to pay their legal fees that are due and owing,'” Signature Apparel’s response read. “Based upon publically available information, including in social media posts in which the Lauritas boast about remodeling their home and undergoing plastic surgery, and in television programs in which the Lauritas claim to be operating a profitable business, Signature disputes any notion that the Lauritas might be unable to pay their attorneys.”

“Signature is concerned that the Lauritas’ professed inability to pay their attorneys is a tactic designed to delay, disadvantage or thwart their creditors,” they concluded, adding that they want to reserve the right to challenge them.\

Jacqueline and Chris’ money problems have been featured on the Bravo show before, and Jacqueline even discussed their circumstances after a fight with Teresa Giudice.

“The last two years have been challenging for Chris and I financially, because it takes time to build a new business and profit from it, especially in order to continue living the lifestyle we’ve been accustomed to living while meeting all of our financial obligations,” she wrote in a blog post. “After my husband lost his company during that rough economy, it took some time for the decrease in income to catch up to us. We were also not prepared for the cost of raising a child with special needs. No matter what financial challenges and obligations we’ve faced, Nicholas’ needs have always been a huge top priority for us, and we’ve done everything we can to not disrupt his routine. Somehow, during our struggle, we have managed to stick it out and keep fighting to get through it.”

She failed to mention that her house was once in foreclosure and that they owed nearly $340,000 in state taxes. Instead, Jacqueline later bragged that her interior designer was working on “updating and transforming” their home and posted photos from luxurious trips.

