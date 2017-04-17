Chris Out Of Control! New Claims Brown ‘Sucker Punched’ Photographer

Chris Brown has been accused of sucker punching a club photographer and now faces assault charges.

Brown, 27, showed up to the AJA Channelside Club in Tampa Florida at 1:30am Monday morning for a paid appearance.

Not long after his arrival, he “sucker punched” the club photographer, Bennie L. Vines, 38, WFTS Tampa Bay reported the police report states.

The club released details about the situation on their own Facebook page, writing: “Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see.”

“As everyone witnessed, he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue. AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience.”

No stranger to legal trouble, Brown now faces problems with the cops, the club said.

“Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly,” the club said about Brown’s “sucker punch.”

Brown, who was arrested after beating his girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, fled the scene in Tampa before police arrived.

Vines reportedly wanted to press charges for a “minor laceration to his lip.”

Brown’s attorney did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

