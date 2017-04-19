‘Fixer Upper’ Fail! Chip & Joanna Blame Fan For Injuries At Magnolia Silos

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are set for a bitter courtroom showdown with the Fixer Upper fan who is demanding $200,000 because she was injured at their Magnolia Silos!

In explosive court documents filed in response to Nancy Brown‘s lawsuit, the reality stars are taking ZERO responsibility for the debacle — and claim the victim simply should have been “paying attention to [her] surroundings!”

The couple told the McLennan County court in Waco, Texas that the area where Brown supposedly received serious bodily injuries was “open” and potential harm was “obvious.”

Radar was first to report that Brown sued the Gaines’ for up to $200,000 in damages after visiting their Silos on June 14, 2016.

She claimed in her suit that she “suffered serious permanent bodily injuries” from the steel rods used to hold up the canopies over their outdoor picnic tables.

Chip, 42, and Joanna, 38, are so outraged at the woman’s allegations they have demanded a jury trial in the matter.

This is not the only drama the Gainses have at their famed marketplace, as they are involved in a lawsuit over a fence they put up on the property.

Chip is also set to get his own shop in the silos — but it is unknown when the store will open.

