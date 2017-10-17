‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Announces Pregnancy: ‘What’s One More?’

The Teen Mom 2 family is welcoming a new addition! Chelsea Houska‘s friend Brittnee Bawek announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband.

“1 puppy, 2 puppy, 3 kitty, 4… oh what the heck, what’s one more?!” Bawek captioned a photo with her husband Alex and their pets. “This time it won’t be so furry, or at least we hope not. Arriving April 2018.”

Bawek has made frequent appearances on Teen Mom 2 over the years as one of Houska’s best friends.

The addition will be a new playmate for Houska’s son Watson, who she welcomed with husband Cole DeBoer in January. Houska is also mother to daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Bawek isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star expecting a baby. Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers announced earlier this month that his girlfriend Lindsey Renee is pregnant.

Rogers, who is already father to a daughter from a previous relationship, commented on a photo of the couple, “I cannot wait for the 25th to get here so we can find out if it’s a boy or a girl… I’m so freaking excited.”

Houska wasn’t the only Teen Mom star to welcome a new addition this year.

Evans welcomed her daughter Ensley with now-husband David Eason in January.

Briana DeJesus then gave birth to daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez in July.

In August, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

